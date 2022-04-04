Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 248,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 470,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.31 during trading hours on Monday. 5,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.