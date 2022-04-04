Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 248,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 470,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.31 during trading hours on Monday. 5,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

