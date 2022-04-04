Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.11) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.32. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 284.90 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($6.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.
About Kape Technologies (Get Rating)
Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.
