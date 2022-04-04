Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

KPTI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 50,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

