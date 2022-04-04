KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
NYSE:KB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.
About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
