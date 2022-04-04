KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NYSE:KB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

