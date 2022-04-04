Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

