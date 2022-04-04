Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

