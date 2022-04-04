Keel Point LLC Has $349,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 132,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 331,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $101.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

