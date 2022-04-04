Keel Point LLC Invests $541,000 in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $42.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.