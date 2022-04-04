Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

COST opened at $575.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.85. The company has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $356.84 and a 1 year high of $586.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

