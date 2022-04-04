Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $499.33 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $505.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

