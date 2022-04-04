Keel Point LLC Sells 4,286 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.65 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.