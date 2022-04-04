Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kemper by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

