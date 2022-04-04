Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 175.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 168,544 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.10 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

