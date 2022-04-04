Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Barclays by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

