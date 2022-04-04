Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,047 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.