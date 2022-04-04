Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.