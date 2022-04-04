Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF alerts:

FLQH opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.