Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44. On Holding AG has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.