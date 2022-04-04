Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,842 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,842 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.
FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
F.N.B. Profile (Get Rating)
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
