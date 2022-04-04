Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 94 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BFAM opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

