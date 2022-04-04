Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,624,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

