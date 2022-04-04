KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $181,634,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 216,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.