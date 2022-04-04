KeyCorp Trims Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Target Price to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

