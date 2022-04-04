Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KFRC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,297. Kforce has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

