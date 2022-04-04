Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KCDMY. Citigroup lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

