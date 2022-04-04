Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.69. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 72,248 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

