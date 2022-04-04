KIWIGO Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. KIWIGO has a market cap of $1.33 million and $46,826.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.32 or 0.07525866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,607.25 or 0.99979408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00055303 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

