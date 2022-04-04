Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stephens

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.35.
NYSE:KNX opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $99,312,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
