Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target Cut to €38.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($45.05) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on Konecranes from €46.00 ($50.55) to €47.00 ($51.65) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of KNCRY remained flat at $$7.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

