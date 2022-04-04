Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Shares of KNCAY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.