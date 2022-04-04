Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $46,147,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

