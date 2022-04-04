La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

LZB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

LZB stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,641,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 212,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

