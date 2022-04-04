Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

