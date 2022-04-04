Lake Street Capital Cuts Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Price Target to $3.00

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.
Shares of SLHG stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.
