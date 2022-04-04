Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

