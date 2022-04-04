Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.80.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

