Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,090. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

