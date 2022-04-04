Ledyard National Bank Acquires 11,394 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.52. 20,348,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,202,924. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

