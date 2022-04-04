Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,535. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

