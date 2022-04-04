Ledyard National Bank Has $1.49 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. 727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

