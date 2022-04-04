Ledyard National Bank Has $247,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,383. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.