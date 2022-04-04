Ledyard National Bank Invests $232,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.45. 14,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,524. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

