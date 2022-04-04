Ledyard National Bank Sells 300 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 203,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

