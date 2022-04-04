Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.