Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 598,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

