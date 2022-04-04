Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,071. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get Leju alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.