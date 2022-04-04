LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,810. LG Display has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

