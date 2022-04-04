Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 304,213 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.88.

LILA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 230,811 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,393 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

