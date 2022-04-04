LifePro Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,892 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

