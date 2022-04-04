Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

